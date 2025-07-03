US container import tariffs averaging 21%, says Maersk

Importers are paying an effective 21% tariff on all containerized imports entering the United States, the world’s second-largest ocean line said.

That’s less than half the rate of the peak average earlier this year, Maersk said Wednesday in a market update.

“On average, companies are currently paying an effective average tariff rate of approximately 21% relative to container load on all U.S. imports, according to Maersk’s container-weighted effective average tariff rate metric,” the company said. “At its peak, shortly after April 2, the average effective rate was 54%.”

China and the U.S. announced a 90-day pause in their escalating tariff fight April 9. That pause ends July 9, and some extend to next month, but it’s unclear how many new trade agreements Washington will complete by then, or whether tariffs will return to previous levels.