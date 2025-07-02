China trade outlook improves, container rates — not so much

As the July 9 deadline for the end of the China-U.S. tariff pause speeds closer, the outlook for the trans-Pacific ocean trade is less than clear.

Although tariffs and other details are not known, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. has signed an agreement with China that will see a resumption of the latter’s trade in rare earth minerals in exchange for the U.S. ending some countermeasures.

The administration said it plans to finalize negotiations with its top 10 trade partners after July 4 and may unilaterally impose tariffs on other nations soon.

A tariff reduction on Chinese goods by the U.S. on May 12 led to a rebound in China-US container volumes, but this seems to be losing momentum, SONAR data partner and shipping analyst Freightos said in an update. Carriers, possibly anticipating a more prolonged demand surge, have increased capacity on the trans-Pacific, particularly to the U.S. West Coast, which now appears out of balance with demand.