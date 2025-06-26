With Mideast shipping on high alert, Maersk re-opens Israel port

Maersk, the world’s second-largest container carrier, said it is again accepting imports at Israel’s Port of Haifa days after suspending service when the city came under missile attack from Iran.

The carrier (OTC: AMKBY) in an advisory said it re-opened Haifa cargo service for imports June 25.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely and based on the recent developments and with prospects of a ceasefire currently in place, we expect to be able to re-open export cargo acceptance once the lower safety risk of doing so has been reconfirmed.”

Maersk said operations continue at the Port of Ashdod, also in Israel.