US maritime chief Sola steps down

Less than six months after being appointed by President Trump, Federal Maritime Commission chairman Louis Sola said he is stepping down.

Sola, who was originally appointed to the international shipping regulator by Trump in 2018, gave no reason for his resignation in a letter posted Tuesday to the agency’s website.

“Serving our nation in this capacity has been the honor of a lifetime,” Sola wrote. “I have had the privilege of helping safeguard the integrity of the U.S. maritime industry, bringing greater transparency to port operations, and overseeing a supply chain that moves more than $5 trillion in goods annually.

“I am sincerely grateful for the trust [President Trump] placed in me and for his steadfast commitment to the America First agenda.”