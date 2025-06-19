Solar to power half of Port Newark box terminal’s energy needs

Port Newark Container Terminal, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and the city of Newark marked the completion of a solar energy project designed to provide half of the terminal’s yearly electrical power needs.
The collaborative project covering 7.8 acres with solar panel canopies aims to meet 50% of the terminal’s annual energy needs, the bi-state agency said in a release.
Including the solar project, PNCT is spending a total $500 million on expansion.
Five elevated canopy-mounted solar arrays spanning multiple truck lanes produces 3.8 megawatts, while additional canopies and rooftop arrays generate another 3.4 megawatts. The installation takes up just 0.04 acres of ground space in the port’s urban location, and will also contribute surplus electricity back to the regional power grid.
The project was dubbed a “win for Newark residents, a win for the environment, and a win for our seaport,” by Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. Executive Director Rick Cotton highlighted the development as a reflection of the agency’s commitment to sustainable practices amidst rising cargo volumes.
Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka praised the project for advancing both environmental health and economic prosperity, underscoring the city’s collaboration with PNCT as vital for addressing urban challenges.
Jim Pelliccio, president and chief executive of Port Newark Container Terminal, said the investment is foundational to the port’s sustainable transformation.
Aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the authority’s plans encompass a range of programs, such as the Truck Replacement Program and the Clean Vessel Incentive. These programs incentivize truck companies and ocean carriers to adopt cleaner engines and operate with reduced emissions. The authority is also focusing on transitioning cargo handling equipment to zero-emission models as they become commercially available.
The buildout of the seaport’s on-dock ExpressRail system reduces emissions by enabling goods to reach the Midwest, New England, and eastern Canada more sustainably than via truck
PNCT has further strengthened these efforts by converting terminal lighting to LED fixtures and employing energy-efficient cranes and hybrid straddle carriers.
