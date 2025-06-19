Solar to power half of Port Newark box terminal’s energy needs

Port Newark Container Terminal, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and the city of Newark marked the completion of a solar energy project designed to provide half of the terminal’s yearly electrical power needs.

The collaborative project covering 7.8 acres with solar panel canopies aims to meet 50% of the terminal’s annual energy needs, the bi-state agency said in a release.

Including the solar project, PNCT is spending a total $500 million on expansion.

Five elevated canopy-mounted solar arrays spanning multiple truck lanes produces 3.8 megawatts, while additional canopies and rooftop arrays generate another 3.4 megawatts. The installation takes up just 0.04 acres of ground space in the port’s urban location, and will also contribute surplus electricity back to the regional power grid.



