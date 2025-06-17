Tariff damage looms without new trade deal, says economist

May’s lower import volumes through the Port of Los Angeles could be a sign of things to come absent a new trade deal with China, even as the tariff pause boosts U.S.-bound shipments even with year-ago levels.

The southern California container gateway, a bellwether indicator for broader economic activity, saw its 10-month growth streak snapped on total throughput of 717,000 twenty foot equivalent units, 5% lower than the previous year’s volume for the same month.

The 9% drop in imports from the previous year and a sharp 19% decrease compared to April prior to the tariff pause created a striking variance from expectations.

“Inbound cargo totaled 356,020 TEUs, about 25% less than our projections from the beginning of April, prior to the tariffs’ announcement,” said port Executive Director Gene Seroka, in a media briefing.



