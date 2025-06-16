Israel ports unfazed by new missile strikes

While the world holds its collective breath as Israel and Iran trade missile strikes for a fourth day, there have been no reported disruptions to maritime traffic at ports in the danger zones.

Israel on Monday said it will escalate attacks on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic weapons facilities, charging it was on the verge of building a nuclear weapon.

Iranian missiles targeted Haifa, Israel’s busiest container port, and a nearby oil refinery, over the weekend. There were no reports of injuries or serious damage.

Haifa handles 30% of Israel’s imports through terminals owned by Indian operator Adani.



