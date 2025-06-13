Geopolitical upheaval tops new shipping concerns survey

For the second year in a row, political instability remains at the forefront of maritime concerns, a reflection of the geopolitical tremors resonating through the globe, according to a new industry survey.

The 2024-2025 Maritime Barometer Report released by the International Chamber of Shipping paints a stark picture: with over 70 national elections impacting half the world’s population in 2024, the repercussions for maritime operations are profound. As the survey indicates, maritime leaders consistently rank political instability as the top risk, driven by the persistent winds of global conflict and economic upheaval.

Emanuele Grimaldi, ICS Chairman, who also heads his family’s namesake shipping empire, underscores the gravity of the situation.

“This geopolitical instability is reshaping our operating environments, creating cautious and uncertain commercial landscapes,” Grimaldi said in a preface to the report.



