Los Angeles box volume hits lowest level in two years

Nothing lasts forever.

The Port of Los Angeles saw its streak of 10 consecutive months of container volume growth end in May as the effects of Trump administration tariffs hit imports and exports.

The southern California gateway processed 716,619 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May, off 5% from the same month in 2024. After 10 straight months of year-over-year growth, overall cargo volume slowed due to the impact of tariffs on both imports and exports.

“May marked our lowest monthly cargo output in over two years,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a media briefing. “While May volume is typically stronger than April as we approach our traditional peak season, our imports dropped 19% compared to last month.



