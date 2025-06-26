Maersk unveils new AI platform to simplify customs tasks

Shipping giant Maersk has rolled out Maersk Trade & Tariff Studio, a digital solution designed to empower global cargo owners and bring clarity to complex customs processes.

The platform, backed by artificial intelligence, arrives as businesses grapple with rising tariffs, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and frequent disruptions to customs procedures.

For many internationally active companies, the traditional approach to customs involves managing a disparate network of local brokers, often numbering in the dozens across various ports and countries. This fragmented strategy, Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) said in a release, leads to disconnected data, limited visibility into the customs journey, and, crucially, significant overpayments in duties.

Maersk’s research reveals that 5-6% of tariffs are, on average, overpaid due to a lack of centralized data and optimization efforts. Furthermore, 20% of shipment delays can be attributed to inadequate customs preparation, disrupting supply chains and adding to operational costs.