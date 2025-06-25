New Mideast tensions fail to boost trans-Pacific container rates

Global energy markets and container shipping were rocked late last week as Israel and Iran continued to trade missile strikes, as well as by ongoing concerns over Tehran’s retaliation for U.S. bombings and the possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

While these scenarios held significant implications for oil markets and logistics, a tentative ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran has offered a degree of relief, potentially averting major disruptions.

Tanker flows through the Strait of Hormuz and operations at Dubai’s Port of Jebel Ali, busiest in the Persian Gulf, largely remained normal even during the conflict, as did activities at Israeli ports.

Iranian missiles did claim a number of Israeli fatalities in at least one location.