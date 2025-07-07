Crowley adds new U.S. Northeast ocean service with Central America

Crowley announced the launch of its first-ever shipping route connecting the U.S. Northeast with Central America.
This expansion of ocean shipping services marks a significant step for Crowley, the U.S.-flag operator, as it taps into the burgeoning market between the Port of Philadelphia’s Gloucester Marine Terminal and key ports in Guatemala and Honduras.
By deploying its advanced Avance class vessels, Jacksonville-based Crowley promises five-day transits, ensuring the most timely deliveries of diverse goods, ranging from food and apparel to industrial products and consumer goods. Non-stop service via Crowley’s state-of-the-art LNG-powered vessels translates directly into reduced inventory idle time and lower supply chain costs for businesses.
“This means less inventory idle time, lower supply chain costs, and longer shelf life for critical products like fresh produce,” said Reinier van Delden, vice president of commercial operations at Crowley Logistics, in a release.
The inaugural voyage was scheduled to sail July 3 from Central America to Gloucester City, New Jersey, and will be operated in partnership with Gloucester Terminals LLC, a Holt Logistics Corp. client.
The new transport corridor creates more streamlined pathways for the Northeast Atlantic business owners to engage with international markets.
“Marine service is an important pillar of Philadelphia’s economy,” said Christian Holt, a sales representative for Gloucester and Holt, in the release, emphasizing the role this route will play in fostering economic growth and creating jobs within the Philadelphia-South Jersey communities.
The new route fortifies Crowley’s long-standing operations in the Northeast Atlantic, providing regular container services to regions including Puerto Rico, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Virgin Islands.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
