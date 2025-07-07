Crowley adds new U.S. Northeast ocean service with Central America

Crowley announced the launch of its first-ever shipping route connecting the U.S. Northeast with Central America.

This expansion of ocean shipping services marks a significant step for Crowley, the U.S.-flag operator, as it taps into the burgeoning market between the Port of Philadelphia’s Gloucester Marine Terminal and key ports in Guatemala and Honduras.

By deploying its advanced Avance class vessels, Jacksonville-based Crowley promises five-day transits, ensuring the most timely deliveries of diverse goods, ranging from food and apparel to industrial products and consumer goods. Non-stop service via Crowley’s state-of-the-art LNG-powered vessels translates directly into reduced inventory idle time and lower supply chain costs for businesses.

“This means less inventory idle time, lower supply chain costs, and longer shelf life for critical products like fresh produce,” said Reinier van Delden, vice president of commercial operations at Crowley Logistics, in a release.