Italy shipbuilder appoints new US chief

Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), the U.S. subsidiary of Europe’s largest shipbuilder, announced a significant leadership change, appointing George A. Moutafis as its new chief executive officer, effective July 1.
The transition comes at a strategic time for Fincantieri (OTC: FNCNF), headquartered in Trieste, as it follows a number of builders deepening their commitment to the U.S. shipbuilding sector amid a broader national focus on enhancing naval capabilities.
Moutafis has more than 25 years of experience including leadership roles at Beretta USA Corp., Fincantieri said in a release. Moutafis has previously contributed to the company’s strategies, particularly in innovation and execution of U.S. Navy platforms, showcasing his expertise in defense and naval manufacturing.
This leadership change arrives at a pivotal moment as the Trump administration signals renewed strategic emphasis on bolstering domestic naval capabilities.
“George Moutafis’s leadership will ensure that FMG remains at the forefront of innovation and efficiency in the U.S. shipbuilding industry,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri’s chief executive and general manager.
Fincantieri has maintained a robust presence in the United States for over 15 years, investing more than $800 million in its shipbuilding operations. A significant portion of this investment has been directed towards enhancing the Marinette shipyard in Wisconsin, establishing a solid industrial footprint with four shipyards and a workforce of approximately 3,000 people.
Marinette plans to focus on icebreaker ships, Bloomberg reported, as Washington eyes new trade routes through melting Arctic ice and bolsters defenses against Russia.
South Korea’s Hanwha Shipping (042660.KS), HD Hyundai (267250.KS) and Chantier Davie Canada Inc. either own or are in talks to buy U.S. shipyard assets.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
