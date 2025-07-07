Italy shipbuilder appoints new US chief

Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), the U.S. subsidiary of Europe’s largest shipbuilder, announced a significant leadership change, appointing George A. Moutafis as its new chief executive officer, effective July 1.

The transition comes at a strategic time for Fincantieri (OTC: FNCNF), headquartered in Trieste, as it follows a number of builders deepening their commitment to the U.S. shipbuilding sector amid a broader national focus on enhancing naval capabilities.

Moutafis has more than 25 years of experience including leadership roles at Beretta USA Corp., Fincantieri said in a release. Moutafis has previously contributed to the company’s strategies, particularly in innovation and execution of U.S. Navy platforms, showcasing his expertise in defense and naval manufacturing.

This leadership change arrives at a pivotal moment as the Trump administration signals renewed strategic emphasis on bolstering domestic naval capabilities.