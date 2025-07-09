REPOWR announces Chris Hines as new CEO

Freight Industry Pioneer Joins REPOWR to Lead Expansion in the B2B Trailer-Sharing Space

REPOWR, the leader in the B2B trailer-sharing space, is excited to announce the appointment of Chris Hines as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. With over 38 years of experience in the transportation and technology sectors, Hines brings a wealth of leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and industry expertise to REPOWR during a pivotal time of growth and innovation.

Hines has long been recognized as a trailblazer in the freight and transportation industry. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive change, build successful businesses, and lead complex transformations. Hines’ professional journey includes 17 years at GE Capital/TIP, the world’s largest trailer leasing business, where he honed his leadership skills as President and developed a deep understanding of transportation finance/leasing, 5 years as President/COO at Celadon Group, where he led a profitable 4,500 truck fleet across North America, and 6 years at Zonar Systems, where he scaled the business from $5M ARR to $100M ARR. Hines has spent 22 years focused on transportation technology M&A, start-ups, and reorganizations, solidifying his reputation as a key industry figure.

“REPOWR is at the forefront of revolutionizing the trailer-sharing space, and I am excited to join this dynamic team as we continue to scale and innovate,” said Hines. “I have seen firsthand the power of technology in transforming industries, and I am confident that REPOWR’s platform will continue to reshape how businesses think about trailer utilization. I look forward to leading REPOWR as we continue to disrupt the logistics and transportation sector.”