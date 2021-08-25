Retailers pull forward their buying schedules — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by Emerge, The Digital Freight Marketplace. While market volatility is affecting everyone, you need an RFP expert to navigate the uncertainty. Industry expertise and technology for your RFP event, now and in the future. Emerge from the confusion by visiting get.emergemarket.com/GQG

Congestion continues to build in every sector of the supply chain, and experts are already putting out warnings that it may be too late to build a new supply chain strategy. The congestion is making some companies start holiday buying well ahead of schedule.

Andrew Cox and Anthony Smith use this episode of Great Quarter, Guys to look at where key retailers sit in their preparations for the holiday rush. They welcome Andrew Lockwood from Suddath Global Logistics to the show to hear his thoughts on the push to peak season.

Cox, Smith and Lockwood look at how retailers have built back their inventories from 2020 lows, how back-to-school shopping influenced those inventory recoveries, and whether we could be at risk of goods shortages for the holiday season.

The guys also play a round of “You Care or Nah?” and examine the latest news from Peloton, Amazon and Walmart.



