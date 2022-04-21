  • ITVI.USA
NewsTechnologyTrucking

Revenova raises $63M to accelerate transportation innovation

Funds provide capital to speed growth and expand company

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyThursday, April 21, 2022
1 minute read
Revenova’s TMS solutions operate natively on the Salesforce cloud platform and are designed to serve as an enterprise solution across all modes of transportation. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Revenova announced it has raised $63 million from Viking Global Investors aimed at supporting the company’s growth in the commercial transportation sector.

The funds will enable Revenova to expand its product innovation, customer service and development teams, along with expanding its sales and marketing, said Charles Craigmile, CEO, president and co-founder of Revenova.

“I am excited about joining forces with Viking to accelerate our growth,” Craigmile said in a statement. “We chose Viking as a partner because of their alignment with our strategy and market vision, and commitment to providing long-term capital.”

Bannockburn, Illinois-based Revenova is a cloud-based provider of transportation management solutions for shippers, brokers and 3PLs across North America. The company’s technology provides solutions for pricing, booking, tracking and settling freight shipments.

Revenova’s TMS solutions operate natively on the Salesforce cloud platform and are designed to serve as an enterprise solution across all modes of transportation utilized through Salesforce. 

“Revenova is the only multimodal TMS and fleet management application built entirely on the Salesforce platform,” Craigmile said. “Now, with Viking as a partner, we have the fuel to enhance our TMS solutions and more rapidly expand our products across the 3PL and fleet management markets.”
Viking Global Investors is a Connecticut-based hedge fund that specializes in early and late-stage ventures. Founded in 1999, the firm manages $47 billion worth of capital for investors.

Watch: Revenova’s Charles Craigmile discusses transportation solutions during FreightWaves’ North American Logistics Tech Summit.

Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com