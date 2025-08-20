Richard Smith nominated to FedEx board, opening succession path to CEO

Richard Smith, an executive at FedEx and son of the company’s late founder, Fred Smith, has been nominated for the company’s board of directors, setting the stage for Richard to follow in his father’s footsteps as CEO.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) Chairman Brad Martin announced Richard Smith’s nomination in a letter to stockholders. The company will hold its annual shareholder’s meeting on Sept. 29.

Richard Smith, 47, is currently chief operating officer for FedEx Express International and airline operations. He began his career at FedEx 20 years ago. He has held several high-level executive positions, including president and chief executive officer of Federal Express, regional president The Americas, and head of FedEx Logistics.

Satish Jindel, a parcel industry veteran and president of ShipMatrix, said he believes the nomination is the first domino in a succession plan for Richard Smith to become CEO.