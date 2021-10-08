Riding the OceanWaves — Navigate B2B

On this episode of Navigate B2B, Ocean Audit CEO Steve Ferreira views the key elements from this week’s FreightWaves OceanWaves symposium and what it means to the beneficial cargo owner.

Ferreira also talks about whether China will get a major restart this week upon its return from Golden Week. He breaks down some key cargo developments with another new vessel operator entering the trans-Pacific service and Zim Lines introducing new digital forwarding services for the SME.

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.