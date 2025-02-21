Rivian expands commercial van sales, ending Amazon exclusivity

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Rivian Automotive has announced the expansion of its commercial electric van sales to all U.S. businesses, a shift in the company’s strategy more than a year after Rivian ended its exclusivity deal with Amazon in November 2023. The release notes the electric Rivian Commercial Van has two sizes, the 500 and the 700, with a payload of up to 2,663 pounds and a gross vehicle weight rating of up to 9,500 pounds.

Tom Solomon, Rivian’s senior director of business development, highlighted the success of the existing partnership with Amazon, stating, “Amazon currently has more than 20,000 in its fleet and delivered over a billion packages from its Electric Delivery Vans in 2024 alone. Over the last year we have been focusing our efforts on testing with some larger fleets, and we’re really pleased with how those trials have gone. As a result, we’re excited to now be able to open sales to fleets of all sizes in the US, whether they want 1 van or thousands.”

Tech Crunch reports the timing of this expansion is crucial for Rivian. As the company works to reduce losses ahead of the launch of a more affordable SUV next year, the commercial van business could provide a much-needed boost to its bottom line. Unfortunately for van-life enthusiasts, Tech Crunch adds that while Rivian is opening sales to all businesses, individual consumers hoping to convert these vans for personal use will have to wait. The company has specified that buyers must be registered businesses.

