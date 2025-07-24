Roadrunner adds over 100 lanes, establishes Kansas City hub

Less-than-truckload carrier Roadrunner announced Thursday it has added more than 100 lanes and established Kansas City as a major hub in its network.

All major geographical regions of the U.S. saw lane additions, with the industrial-oriented Midwest experiencing the most significant expansion. Roadrunner said most key markets in the Midwest now have direct service into its new Kansas City hub.

Roadrunner (OTC: RRTS) also improved network connectivity between locations in the Northeastern, Southern and Western U.S. to the interior of the country.

“The addition of new lanes into our Smart Network speaks volumes about the level of service we’re delivering,” said Tomasz Jamroz, president and chief operating officer, in a news release. “This expansion moves us closer to our goal of becoming the preeminent long-haul LTL carrier in the country.”