Roadrunners jump to a tech-forward LTL carrier

Roadrunner has launched a new suite of pricing products designed to simplify LTL shipping and improve transparency for shippers and freight forwarders. The release includes the carrier’s first proprietary tariff, RFDS1000, along with Weight-Based DIM Pricing, the A2A Freight Forwarder Service, and a Dynamic Volume Quote Model.

The decision to move away from third-party tariffs such as CZAR reflects the misalignment between those legacy systems and Roadrunner’s direct metro-to-metro network.

“External tariffs built around hub-and-spoke models simply don’t fit our operating framework,” said Tomasz Jamroz, president and chief operating officer. “By owning our own tariff, we eliminate unnecessary complexity and can offer consistent, transparent pricing with one discount per customer rather than thousands of lane-level variations.”

RFDS1000 gives the company full control over rating, rules, and service policies, which Roadrunner says will enable faster onboarding, simpler integration, and fewer billing disputes. While the tariff remains class-based, Jamroz noted that it accelerates pricing execution and simplifies customer interactions, particularly on the carrier’s long-haul metro-to-metro lanes.