Robotics provider highlights market opportunity — At Your Doorstep

Using robots for tasks from small-package sortation to big-item distribution

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, October 12, 2021
Less than a minute

On this episode of At Your Doorstep, Kaylee Nix sits down with Mike Futch, CEO of Tompkins Robotics. Tompkins started out in the small-parcel sortation space and now manufactures sorting robots for items of all sizes. The next goal is to get robots to work with large-item sorting and packing. 

Futch talks about how sortation robots have a huge market opportunity and can drastically reduce warehouse employees’ workload each day. He explains Tompkins’ strategy for deployment, including partnering with software providers like previous At Your Doorstep guest GreyOrange. 

You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

