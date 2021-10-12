Robotics provider highlights market opportunity — At Your Doorstep

On this episode of At Your Doorstep, Kaylee Nix sits down with Mike Futch, CEO of Tompkins Robotics. Tompkins started out in the small-parcel sortation space and now manufactures sorting robots for items of all sizes. The next goal is to get robots to work with large-item sorting and packing.

Futch talks about how sortation robots have a huge market opportunity and can drastically reduce warehouse employees’ workload each day. He explains Tompkins’ strategy for deployment, including partnering with software providers like previous At Your Doorstep guest GreyOrange.



