Robotics strategy is not one size fits all — At Your Doorstep

Kaylee Nix digs into the way different types of companies utilize different types of robots. She welcomes John Seidl, partner at GreyOrange, to At Your Doorstep to talk about the differences in robotics strategy and how companies can leverage this technology, no matter their size.

The two look at a recent report by Gartner that shows robots are becoming increasingly popular in retail strategy, both on the warehouse floor and in the consumer shopping experience itself.



