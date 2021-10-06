  • ITVI.USA
Robotics strategy is not one size fits all — At Your Doorstep

Where GreyOrange sees the evolution of retail robotics

Kaylee Nix Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Kaylee Nix digs into the way different types of companies utilize different types of robots. She welcomes John Seidl, partner at GreyOrange, to At Your Doorstep to talk about the differences in robotics strategy and how companies can leverage this technology, no matter their size. 

The two look at a recent report by Gartner that shows robots are becoming increasingly popular in retail strategy, both on the warehouse floor and in the consumer shopping experience itself. 

You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live shows here.

Kaylee Nix Tuesday, October 5, 2021
