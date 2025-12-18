RPM Freight acquires Dealers Choice Auto Transport

RPM Freight Systems, a major player in finished vehicle logistics, announced Thursday morning that it has acquired West Palm Beach-based Dealers Choice Auto Transport. Dealers Choice has an auto transport business focused on high-touch, white-glove services like driveaway and enclosed transport, with some concentration in the luxury / exotic car segment. This transaction positions RPM as a vital link between large-scale logistics operations and specialized dealership services. RPM Freight Systems is backed by Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded 12 years ago, RPM Freight has carved out a niche in the logistics industry by concentrating on the finished vehicle sector. While initially a traditional freight brokerage, RPM has evolved to focus significantly on vehicle transportation, particularly prioritizing automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As John Perkovich, President of RPM, explains, “RPM started to get laser-focused on OEMs, in the auto-hauling space.” This acquisition aligns with RPM’s ongoing mission to solidify its position in the vehicle logistics realm, supporting its ambitious goal of eventually moving five million vehicles annually.

Dealers Choice Auto Transport, renowned for its expertise in handling high-end cars, adds a valuable layer to RPM’s offerings. Specializing in “white glove” service, Dealers Choice has built a stellar reputation over more than two decades by providing unparalleled service to luxury vehicle retailers across North America. Their focus on enclosed car shipping ensures that vehicles like Maseratis, Porsches, and Lamborghinis receive the utmost care and attention during transport.

In an interview with FreightWaves, Perkovich said that if RPM moves metal, Dealers Choice “moves art,” comparing its driveaway, storage, and enclosed transport services to the white-glove handling that unique works of art get.