RPM Freight acquires Dealers Choice Auto Transport

RPM Freight Systems, a major player in finished vehicle logistics, announced Thursday morning that it has acquired West Palm Beach-based Dealers Choice Auto Transport. Dealers Choice has an auto transport business focused on high-touch, white-glove services like driveaway and enclosed transport, with some concentration in the luxury / exotic car segment. This transaction positions RPM as a vital link between large-scale logistics operations and specialized dealership services. RPM Freight Systems is backed by Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Founded 12 years ago, RPM Freight has carved out a niche in the logistics industry by concentrating on the finished vehicle sector. While initially a traditional freight brokerage, RPM has evolved to focus significantly on vehicle transportation, particularly prioritizing automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As John Perkovich, President of RPM, explains, “RPM started to get laser-focused on OEMs, in the auto-hauling space.” This acquisition aligns with RPM’s ongoing mission to solidify its position in the vehicle logistics realm, supporting its ambitious goal of eventually moving five million vehicles annually.
Dealers Choice Auto Transport, renowned for its expertise in handling high-end cars, adds a valuable layer to RPM’s offerings. Specializing in “white glove” service, Dealers Choice has built a stellar reputation over more than two decades by providing unparalleled service to luxury vehicle retailers across North America. Their focus on enclosed car shipping ensures that vehicles like Maseratis, Porsches, and Lamborghinis receive the utmost care and attention during transport.
In an interview with FreightWaves, Perkovich said that if RPM moves metal, Dealers Choice “moves art,” comparing its driveaway, storage, and enclosed transport services to the white-glove handling that unique works of art get.
The merger of RPM’s expansive logistics network with Dealers Choice’s specialized expertise is expected to yield substantial benefits for both companies’ clientele.
According to the press release, “This strategic acquisition combines two industry leaders, uniting RPM’s expansive logistics network and technology platform with the deep expertise and high-touch customer service Dealers Choice has cultivated over more than 20 years.” The combined strengths of these entities are anticipated to enhance operational efficiency and provide clients with comprehensive, transparent service, bolstering RPM’s reputation for solving complex logistics challenges.
A significant aspect of this acquisition is the integration of Dealers Choice’s specialized carrier network with RPM’s logistics expertise, promising greater efficiency and visibility for customers. This move enhances RPM’s capacity during peak seasons and high-demand periods, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining seamless, high-quality service.
Andrew Frank, Partner at Trive Capital, highlighted the strategic value, stating, “The acquisition of Dealers Choice Auto Transport further solidifies RPM’s position as a comprehensive, full-service logistics platform for the entire vehicle lifecycle.”
The acquisition is part of RPM’s broader strategy to provide a full suite of logistics services that meet the varied needs of the automotive sector. Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital, who back RPM, are poised to support RPM’s expansion and solidify its leadership role in vehicle logistics. With Dealers Choice continuing to operate under its established brand name, customers can expect the same level of dedicated service they’ve come to rely on, albeit with enhanced capabilities and reach.
For RPM, this acquisition marks the beginning of a new chapter.
“This acquisition opens us up to yet another industry vertical and continues to propel our growth with our current dealership and auction partners,” Perkovich said. “We are united in our commitment to solving the most complex logistics challenges.”
The business models are complementary: RPM gets a high-margin business line and another specialized service offering to sell to its automaker customers; Dealers Choice, which had worked for dealers and auctions and individual moves, now gets access to OEMs.
As with the acquisition of PARS earlier this month, RPM Freight is continuing to wrap niche and value-added services around its core ability to transport finished automobiles, allowing it to pursue higher-margin opportunities and compete for greater share of wallet.