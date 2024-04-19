Running on Ice: A new refrigerant on the scene

All thawed out

There is a new refrigerant on the market, and it’s checking a fair number of win boxes. Honeywell, yes the same ones that make the fan at nanna’s house, has developed the Solstice ze refrigerant, which is 46% more energy-efficient than traditional ammonia-powered solutions.

Cold storage needs are rising worldwide. Green initiatives are also accelerating. As a result, shippers are looking to reduce carbon emissions while not sacrificing product or deviating from set temperature requirements. Unique solutions that are more efficient and better for the environment are needed now more than ever.

“Because of Honeywell Solstice, our KIBO chiller, powered by Danfoss Turbocor’s compressor technology, is reaching never before seen energy efficiency levels in the cold storage industry,” said Benoit Duparc, CEO of Q-REF in a news release. “KIBO is now able to save nearly 20% in maintenance operations, while being 30% smaller and lighter than traditional ammonia chillers we otherwise would have had to use.”

Temperature Checks

Arcadia Cold has its eyes set on Chicago – more like double vision in Chicago. The 3PL cold storage provider has announced two Chicago-area facilities. The first is expected to be completed by the end of this year. It is expected to encompass more than 600,000 square feet and have 80,000 pallet spaces.



