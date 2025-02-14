Running on Ice: Big Tech comes to the cold chain

All thawed out
Cold chain giant Thermo King has released the newest lineup in its world of temperature tracking with TracKing Smart Trailer telematics. This telematics component allows fleet operators to manage the complete trailer – both the cargo on board and the actual reefer unit. The goal is to help Thermo King’s sustainability goal of reducing customers’ carbon footprints by one gigaton by 2030.
The new offering gives insights into operational efficiency, featuring real-time alerts on all relevant trailer components. Monitoring features such as antilock brake system health monitor, trailer backing camera and door position sensors support safer trailer operations and help reduce accident risk. Most importantly it aids fleets’ regulatory compliance by providing lights-out detection, brake monitoring and weight monitoring to avoid fines and prevent violations that could impact fleet safety scores.
In a news release, Adam Wittwer, president of Thermo King Americas, said: “As cargo management gets more and more complex, the need for reliable, real-time data becomes critical. The TracKing Smart Trailer telematics system empowers fleet operators to make smarter, faster decisions that help minimize costs, all while reducing environmental impact. This comprehensive solution can enable fleets to operate more efficiently, keep trailers on the road longer, and help their businesses to remain competitive in today’s market.”
Temperature checks
Not only is telematics getting more intelligent, but so are shipping labels. Reelables, specialists in smart shipping labels, has announced a new line of smart shipping labels specifically for temperature monitoring. The 5G cellular labels will provide reliable temperature-controlled visibility at scale at a per-piece level to trace each perishable shipment through the supply chain.
The labels measure temperature from minus 10 to 60 degrees Celsius with pharma-grade, plus or minus-0.5 C accuracy and can be activated with a mobile phone. This real-time tracking helps reduce waste and keep shippers within Food and Drug Administration regulations.
Brain Krejcarek, CTO of Reelables, said in a news release: “Businesses shipping perishable items depend on advanced technology to provide intel on the current location of a delivery truck and the ambient temperature inside the trailer or aircraft. Our 5G temperature label ensures last mile visibility and piece level tracking of perishable shipments, at a price point that expands coverage to nearly all temperature sensitive items moving through the supply chain, not only high-value shipments.”
Food and drug
In a move that likely no one asked for, frozen pizza has expanded to include a new and bizarre offering. Caulipower, a company that specializes in cauliflower-based pizza crusts, has introduced the dill pickle pizza. The pizza features a creamy, white béchamel sauce infused with dill-pickle brine, roasted garlic, mozzarella and fresh dill.
In a news release, Gail Becker, founder of Caulipower said: “This isn’t just a pizza – it’s a flavor revolution. To celebrate the humble pickle’s new celebrity status, we added it to our signature cauliflower crust, offering consumers a veggie-forward option that proves you can still enjoy pizza without compromise. The first-ever frozen dill-pickle pizza? Yeah, we did that!”
I’m not sure that it’s the biggest flex, but if you love pickles then this might be the best news of the day.
Cold chain lanes
This week’s market under a microscope is Memphis, Tennessee. Reefer capacity is tightening as reefer outbound tender volumes plummet 39.26% week over week. On the flip side, reefer outbound tender rejections have risen 225 basis points w/w to 36.89%. Typically, anytime outbound tender rejections rise above 20%, it signals inflationary spot rates in the market.
Given that ROTRI has been above 20% since the middle of December, spot rates keep climbing as shippers and brokers continue to see contract carrier compliance erode amid spot rates that are well outperforming contracted rates.
This is likely impacting bid season as reefer outbound tender rejections aren’t typically this high for this time of the year. As spring rolls around and temps rise above freezing, reefer rejection rates should improve.
