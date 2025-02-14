Running on Ice: Big Tech comes to the cold chain

All thawed out

(Photo: Thermo King)

Cold chain giant Thermo King has released the newest lineup in its world of temperature tracking with TracKing Smart Trailer telematics. This telematics component allows fleet operators to manage the complete trailer – both the cargo on board and the actual reefer unit. The goal is to help Thermo King’s sustainability goal of reducing customers’ carbon footprints by one gigaton by 2030.

The new offering gives insights into operational efficiency, featuring real-time alerts on all relevant trailer components. Monitoring features such as antilock brake system health monitor, trailer backing camera and door position sensors support safer trailer operations and help reduce accident risk. Most importantly it aids fleets’ regulatory compliance by providing lights-out detection, brake monitoring and weight monitoring to avoid fines and prevent violations that could impact fleet safety scores.

In a news release, Adam Wittwer, president of Thermo King Americas, said: “As cargo management gets more and more complex, the need for reliable, real-time data becomes critical. The TracKing Smart Trailer telematics system empowers fleet operators to make smarter, faster decisions that help minimize costs, all while reducing environmental impact. This comprehensive solution can enable fleets to operate more efficiently, keep trailers on the road longer, and help their businesses to remain competitive in today’s market.”

Temperature checks

(Photo: LinkedIn)

Not only is telematics getting more intelligent, but so are shipping labels. Reelables, specialists in smart shipping labels, has announced a new line of smart shipping labels specifically for temperature monitoring. The 5G cellular labels will provide reliable temperature-controlled visibility at scale at a per-piece level to trace each perishable shipment through the supply chain.



