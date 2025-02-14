Air cargo delivers for Valentine’s Day

Did you buy flowers for Valentine’s Day? It’s likely the air cargo logistics sector helped get them to your home. Cargo airlines are indispensable for transporting flowers from the world’s growing regions to consumers on other continents. On Valentine’s Day, here is a rundown of how some carriers and service providers stepped up since the start of the year to help the floral industry get products to market.

Latin America

Nearly 70% of floral products move during the three-month period from Valentine’s Day to Mother’s Day. Transporting flowers requires intricate logistics processes, such as temperature-controlled equipment and storage. The floral industry continues to expand, reaching $9.5 billion in retail sales last year, a 47% increase over five years, according to consumer research specialist Circana.

Avianca’s cargo division has had a record-breaking season shipping flowers from Colombia and Ecuador to North America, according to a company news release. To meet heightened demand, the airline doubled its regular capacity, prioritized on-time performance and improved processing efficiency. During the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day, Avianca operated about 300 freighter flights, carrying about 18,000 tons of flowers to key hubs like Miami and Los Angeles. The airline expanded its U.S. operations team by 30% and made other investments to support the increased demand.

Avianca said it reduced flower processing and delivery times by over 57% in Miami, improving customer satisfaction.



