Running on Ice: Mr. Cold Chain goes to Washington

All thawed out

The cold chain is headed to Washington, not quite in the same manner as Mr. Smith, but in the form of bipartisan legislation. The Fortifying Refrigeration Infrastructure and Developing Global Exports (Fridge) Act was introduced in the House of Representatives and the Senate. This act would add authority to the Trade Title of the Farm Bill to focus on strengthening the global food supply chain for frozen and refrigerated products. The act would add a section promoting infrastructure in the Foreign Market Development program.

Essentially the act would provide funding to help build more refrigerators and cold storage in other countries, so that U.S. farmers can safely sell their food to more people around the world without worrying it will go bad. Currently farmers have limited avenues for selling their products because certain areas of export don’t have the cold storage capacity to receive the shipments or prevent spoilage.

Sarah Stickler, Global Cold Chain Alliance president and CEO, said, “Given the current uncertainties with tariffs and trade agreements, developing new markets for U.S. products will be extremely important. One of the biggest barriers to increasing trade in emerging markets is the lack of cold chain capacity. The FRIDGE Act would strengthen the ability of these markets to safely and efficiently receive high-quality U.S. perishable commodities, creating new trade opportunities, improving food security and nutrition, and reducing food loss and waste.”



