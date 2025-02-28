Running on Ice: Pharma shipping containers get an upgrade

All thawed out

(Photo: Envirotainer)

Temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical specialist Envirotainer has launched the RelEye RKN unit. The container meets demand for small, lightweight and connected temperature-controlled unit load device solutions. Additionally, the unit features an increased loading height, allowing for more products per shipment. This new product makes pharmaceutical deliveries more cost-effective while further supporting sustainability targets, according to the company.

“Our new RelEye RKN enhances the safety of transporting lifesaving pharmaceuticals worldwide,” said CEO David Simonsson in a news release. “With six airlines already approving it for use, we are collaborating with pharmaceutical companies and logistics providers to support their qualification process, helping them integrate it seamlessly into their cold chain operations.”

Temperature checks

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Trailer manufacturer Wabash is debuting its Ready-to-Mount Program at Work Truck Week. The program delivers prebuilt dry freight and platform bodies engineered for durability and performance – all with mounting and additional options that will be added in just a few weeks.