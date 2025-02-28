Running on Ice: Pharma shipping containers get an upgrade

All thawed out
Temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical specialist Envirotainer has launched the RelEye RKN unit. The container meets demand for small, lightweight and connected temperature-controlled unit load device solutions. Additionally, the unit features an increased loading height, allowing for more products per shipment. This new product makes pharmaceutical deliveries more cost-effective while further supporting sustainability targets, according to the company.
“Our new RelEye RKN enhances the safety of transporting lifesaving pharmaceuticals worldwide,” said CEO David Simonsson in a news release. “With six airlines already approving it for use, we are collaborating with pharmaceutical companies and logistics providers to support their qualification process, helping them integrate it seamlessly into their cold chain operations.”
Temperature checks
Trailer manufacturer Wabash is debuting its Ready-to-Mount Program at Work Truck Week. The program delivers prebuilt dry freight and platform bodies engineered for durability and performance – all with mounting and additional options that will be added in just a few weeks.
Also at Work Truck Week, Wabash is showcasing its Medium Duty Acutherm Refrigerated Truck Body with EcoNex Technology. It says this will maximize energy efficiency and operational savings with EcoNex composite technology, delivering up to 25% thermal efficiency, 15% weight reduction and reduced dependence on Transport Refrigeration Unit hours. This helps energy-conscious businesses lower costs without sacrificing performance.
“As demand for upfit and ready-to-mount solutions grows, Wabash is leading the way with a national network that brings faster turnaround times and industry expertise directly to our customers,” said Dave Hill, vice president, recurring revenue at Wabash.
Food and drug
DiGiorno has done it again, giving us a frozen pizza combination that no one has asked for. This time, instead of a Thanksgiving dinner on a pizza or a dill pizza, the innovation is a ranch pizza. In partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch, the company has produced the Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust Pizza and the reimagined classic DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust Pizza.
The Spicy Rancheroni features a spicy buffalo-style Hidden Valley Ranch sauce topped with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños and a sprinkle of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning on a thin crust.
The DiGiorno Chicken Bacon Ranch Stuffed Crust Pizza has grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon and creamy ranch sauce on a bacon- and cheese-stuffed crust topped with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning.
“DiGiorno knows there is fan frenzy and a deep passion for the beloved combination of pizza and ranch,” said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager. “With ranch being a top condiment choice to dip pizza in, we wanted to imagine new ways for fans to enjoy this pairing that was exclusive to the freezer aisle.”
As a proper Midwesterner and ranch lover, I think this might be a combo taken too far.
Cold chain lanes
This week’s market under a microscope heads up to the Pacific Northwest to Portland, Oregon. Reefer outbound tender volumes are slowly rising again after taking a brief dive at the beginning of February. The ROTVI has increased 4.21% week over week, signaling consistent demand has started to return to the market.
On the other side of the coin, reefer outbound tender rejections currently sit at 17.16%, a 393-basis-point drop w/w. Earlier in the month, rejections were closer to 20%. With rejections consistently above 10% for the past three months, Portland is in an inflationary spot market. Shippers can expect low contract carrier compliance as the spot market continues to be the move for carriers.
Shelf life
