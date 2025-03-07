Running on Ice: Tariffs may bode ill for already rising pharmaceutical costs

All thawed out

After a week of will-they, won’t-they and days of back and forth, the U.S. imposed tariffs on its top trading partners, Canada and Mexico, for a little over 48 hours. Now, the 25% tariffs have been halted till April 2. So anything that was moving tariff free under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is moving freely again for the next few weeks.

The 20% tariff on goods coming from China is still in place as is the 10% duty on imports of Canadian electricity and oil, as none of that falls under the USMCA. The import duties are aimed at forcing more cooperation from Canada, China and Mexico on stopping illegal immigration and drug smuggling into the U.S. As of now, there are still plans for reciprocal tariffs to go into effect with other countries on April 2 as well, meaning any country that has a tariff on importing American goods will have the exact same tariff on imports from that country.

When it comes to the pharmaceutical industry and tariffs, it’s spurring flashbacks to shortages of COVID-era supply.



