Ryder acquires e-commerce fulfillment firm Dotcom Distribution

Ryder System Inc. announced Wednesday it has acquired Dotcom Distribution, an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in health, beauty and apparel industries.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal, which closed Tuesday, marks Ryder’s (NYSE: R) second acquisition involving an e-commerce fulfillment provider in less than a year. In December, it acquired Whiplash, a last-mile delivery provider, for $480 million.

Dotcom runs a 400,000-square-foot fulfillment center in its home base of Edison, New Jersey, that supports multiple consumer brands.

Dotcom founder and CEO Maria Haggerty will stay on after the acquisition along with about 100 full-time employees, Miami-based Ryder said in a statement.

The acquisition will enable Ryder to expand its e-fulfillment portfolio into verticals it had little or no exposure to, company executives said.





Ryder said its e-commerce fulfillment services cover all of the U.S. with two-day deliveries and about 60% of the nation within one day.