Ryder acquires e-commerce fulfillment firm Dotcom Distribution

Transaction puts transportation and logistics giant in new industry verticals

Nine trucks with the logo of Ryder written on them are parked at a facility
Ryder acquires e-commerce fulfillment provider (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Ryder System Inc. announced Wednesday it has acquired Dotcom Distribution, an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution provider specializing in health, beauty and apparel industries.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal, which closed Tuesday, marks Ryder’s (NYSE: R) second acquisition involving an e-commerce fulfillment provider in less than a year. In December, it acquired Whiplash, a last-mile delivery provider, for $480 million.

Dotcom runs a 400,000-square-foot fulfillment center in its home base of Edison, New Jersey, that supports multiple consumer brands.

Dotcom founder and CEO Maria Haggerty will stay on after the acquisition along with about 100 full-time employees, Miami-based Ryder said in a statement.

The acquisition will enable Ryder to expand its e-fulfillment portfolio into verticals it had little or no exposure to, company executives said.


Ryder said its e-commerce fulfillment services cover all of the U.S. with two-day deliveries and about 60% of the nation within one day.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.
