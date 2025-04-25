Saia badly misses Q1 mark, shares off 24% pre-market

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia said it didn’t get the March lift in demand it normally sees as customers pulled back in response to trade uncertainty.

Johns Creek, Georgia-based Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.86 before the market opened on Friday. The result was well light of the $2.76 consensus estimate and the $3.38 the carrier posted in the year-ago period.

Further, the consensus number came down 31 cents in the 90 days ahead of the print as analysts lowered expectations on mounting trade fears.

Saia’s revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $788 million (6% higher on a per-day comparison) as tonnage per day increased 12.8% and revenue per hundredweight, or yield, fell 5.8% (5.1% lower excluding fuel surcharges).



