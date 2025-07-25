Saia’s Q2 results were better than feared, stock up 13%

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia reported a significant step up in financial results during the second quarter, following a first-quarter miss that led to a 30% drop in shares on the day of the report. Tariff noise tanked demand in the first quarter, exacerbating incremental costs incurred by the company to open and operate new terminals.

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $2.67 ahead of the market open on Friday. The result was 28 cents ahead of consensus and 81 cents better than the first quarter. (The EPS result was $1.16 lower year over year.)

A combination of higher interest expense (net debt used to fund terminal acquisitions increased $125 million y/y) and a higher tax rate were a 10-cent drag on the quarter.

The better-than-expected result pushed Saia’s shares 12.9% higher in pre-market trading on Friday.