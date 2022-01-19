Sales & Marketing recap: Scaling up with FreightTech

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Sales & Marketing Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Scaling up sales with FreightTech

DETAILS: Your company won new business but can it sustain it? In this fireside chat, Nick Dangles, co-founder of FreightTech consulting firm Kinetic, describes the problems of scaling sales within logistics companies and how the tech companies he works with help solve the range of challenges logistics providers inevitably face.

SPEAKER: Nick Dangles, co-founder of Kinetic

BIO: Dangles is a veteran of full truckload brokerage, having spent 10 years in brokerage sales and leadership positions. Currently, he is the co-founder of Kinetic, a consulting company that works specifically with FreightTech in the areas of sales, marketing and customer success.

KEY QUOTES FROM DANGLES:

“On servicing [new business], I am big on [investing in] capacity management tools and carrier sourcing tools like Parade, Freight Friend and Cargo Chief. At some point, reliance on load boards is not a sustainable strategy. You need to make better use of your carrier data and build better relationships to service higher volumes of freight.”

“Talk to your reps and your employees to see what their struggles are. That is an important part of the process. Just because a C-suite thinks a certain issue is a problem, it doesn’t necessarily mean that is the most pressing issue for everyone in the company. It really is about looking across everyone in your organization and seeing where the issues are and what is preventing you from scaling.”

“Companies need to continue to invest in new technology; you can’t stay tied to your legacy systems. … It’s the sunk cost fallacy. It’s human nature to want to stick with something you have invested so much in but, at the end of the day, no technology is going to last forever. You have to always be reevaluating what your needs are versus what’s available out on the [tech] market.”

