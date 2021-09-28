  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsPut That Coffee Down

Sales success and asking the right questions — Put That Coffee Down

Qualifying questions to get the right prospects

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, September 28, 2021
1 minute read

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today.  Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company.  To find out more email jobs@surgetransportation.com.

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle run through the questions to ask your sales prospects. 

They discuss every step of the sales qualification process and break down some tough questions to ask your clients that can help determine if they are the proper fit for your book of business. 

Plus Daigle and Hill talk about the news of the day and look at the SONAR chart of the week. 

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

