Sales success and asking the right questions — Put That Coffee Down

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@surgetransportation.com.

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle run through the questions to ask your sales prospects.

They discuss every step of the sales qualification process and break down some tough questions to ask your clients that can help determine if they are the proper fit for your book of business.

Plus Daigle and Hill talk about the news of the day and look at the SONAR chart of the week.



