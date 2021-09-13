Samsara named telematics provider for state of Tennessee

Samsara announced Monday it has been awarded a single-source, multiyear contract to supply its connected operations platform to the state of Tennessee and participating government agency fleets.

Samsara’s technology — including vehicle telematics, equipment monitoring and driver safety — will be available to all state, municipal and county fleets serving Tennessee’s population of nearly 7 million people.

“In the world of government services, the efficient use of assets and resources is a top priority. These organizations gain visibility into operational data that can help them do just that — ultimately reducing maintenance costs, building fuel-efficient infrastructure and streamlining response times to citizen complaints,” Alexander Stevenson, Samsara’s vice president of product management, said in a statement.

The $1.2 million contract runs through June 20, 2024, according to the Tennessee Department of General Services. It includes Samsara technology such as plug-and-play GPS vehicle trackers, panic buttons, dashcams, rugged vehicle trackers and engine immobilizers.

San Francisco-based Samsara provides software and sensors to monitor and manage commercial fleets and industrial operations, with more than 20,000 customers in the energy, food and beverage, construction and manufacturing, and transportation industries.

As part of its contract with Tennessee, Samsara will connect everything from public works agencies to sanitation teams to transit authorities with its connected operations cloud platform.

The technology allows companies and organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things data to develop actionable business insights and improve operations.

Samsara also recently announced it submitted plans to regulators for a U.S. initial public offering. The IPO is expected to take place after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review.

