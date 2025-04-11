Samsara report examines causes and impacts of distracted driving

(Chart: Samsara)

Technology and telematics provider Samsara released a report on Tuesday that looked at what causes distracted driving and solutions for it. The report included over 1,500 commercial driver respondents. A major theme was that distracted driving is widespread, with text messaging and social media usage as key drivers.

According to the study, within the previous year, 79% of drivers experienced a close call due to distracted driving. Drilling into the details, 93% of drivers personally experienced the negative effects of risky behavior with 37% reporting vehicle damage, 32% personal injury, 30% fines and 30% license suspension or revocation.

Not only was it more dangerous dealing with distracted drivers, but the commercial drivers themselves highlighted the allure of digital devices and how they can make focusing on the road more difficult. Just over three-quarters of drivers reported often being distracted by their personal mobile devices, and the cohort was not limited to or concentrated in specific age levels or years of experience.The most common distractions reported were reading and sending messages (32%), making calls (29%) and scrolling social media (29%).

Another question raised by the report was whether a carrot or stick approach worked best for reducing distracted driving. Drivers overwhelmingly preferred recognition and incentives, with 82% of respondents saying positive reinforcement was more effective than penalties. The positive reinforcement also translated into improved driver retention. Ninety percent of drivers said they are more likely to stay with a company that proactively addresses distracted driving when it occurs.



