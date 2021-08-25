  • ITVI.USA
    15,934.440
    198.520
    1.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.815
    0.013
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.340
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,932.910
    193.650
    1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,934.440
    198.520
    1.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.815
    0.013
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.340
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,932.910
    193.650
    1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
NewsRailTrucking

Savage, Canadian Pacific partner on Chicago-area transload facility

Site focuses on construction industry in Chicago and the greater Midwest

Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshWednesday, August 25, 2021
1 minute read
A photograph of a train rolling past a rail crossing.
Savage is operating a transload facility for lumber and building materials at a Chicago-area Canadian Pacific yard. (Photo: Flickr/Tom Brandt)

Logistics and materials handling provider Savage has developed and is operating a transload facility at a Chicago-area Canadian Pacific rail yard to support the construction industry.

The CPT Chicago Transload terminal at CP’s Bensenville, Illinois, rail yard will transload lumber and building materials to serve the Chicago region. The yard also has access to major Chicago highways, including Interstates 294, 290 and 355 and the Elgin O’Hare Tollway (Interstate 390). 

In addition to transloading, warehousing capabilities are available, and the site has 6 acres of ground storage.

“We’re excited to work with CP to provide direct rail access for Chicago-area businesses. Construction industry supply chains have been severely constrained, but this new transload terminal will help optimize supply chains and reduce expenses for storing and transporting lumber and building materials in the Midwest,” said Dan Price, Savage vice president of business development. 

“Savage already has several facilities and operations in and around Chicago, including environmental services provided by our EnviroServe team. It’s great to be growing our transload business in this part of the country, benefiting local businesses and the communities they serve,” he said.

Savage operates about 50 multicommodity, rail-connected terminals across North America. This latest terminal is the first developed with CP (NYSE: CP).

Just last week, Savage announced plans to develop a multicommodity railport at a Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) rail yard in Mossville, Louisiana, to serve refineries, chemical plants and other industries in the Lake Charles area. 

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

Tags
Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshWednesday, August 25, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Joanna Marsh

Joanna Marsh

Joanna is a Washington, DC-based writer covering the freight railroad industry. She has worked for Argus Media as a contributing reporter for Argus Rail Business and as a market reporter for Argus Coal Daily.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.