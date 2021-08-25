Savage, Canadian Pacific partner on Chicago-area transload facility

Logistics and materials handling provider Savage has developed and is operating a transload facility at a Chicago-area Canadian Pacific rail yard to support the construction industry.

The CPT Chicago Transload terminal at CP’s Bensenville, Illinois, rail yard will transload lumber and building materials to serve the Chicago region. The yard also has access to major Chicago highways, including Interstates 294, 290 and 355 and the Elgin O’Hare Tollway (Interstate 390).

In addition to transloading, warehousing capabilities are available, and the site has 6 acres of ground storage.

“We’re excited to work with CP to provide direct rail access for Chicago-area businesses. Construction industry supply chains have been severely constrained, but this new transload terminal will help optimize supply chains and reduce expenses for storing and transporting lumber and building materials in the Midwest,” said Dan Price, Savage vice president of business development.

“Savage already has several facilities and operations in and around Chicago, including environmental services provided by our EnviroServe team. It’s great to be growing our transload business in this part of the country, benefiting local businesses and the communities they serve,” he said.

Savage operates about 50 multicommodity, rail-connected terminals across North America. This latest terminal is the first developed with CP (NYSE: CP).

Just last week, Savage announced plans to develop a multicommodity railport at a Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) rail yard in Mossville, Louisiana, to serve refineries, chemical plants and other industries in the Lake Charles area.

