SciSafe doubles down on cold chain with expansion in New Jersey

In East Brunswick, New Jersey, SciSafe has quietly turned a corner. What began as a modest operation with “two freezers and a dream,” in the words of founder and CEO Garrie Richardson, has evolved into a new flagship biorepository facility poised to reshape cold-chain logistics in the biopharma industry.
Rather than simply growing in size, SciSafe is moving to something more fundamental: that the infrastructure supporting life sciences must not only expand, but become smarter, faster, and more deeply integrated with the needs of tomorrow’s therapies.
“This facility marks a major milestone for the incredible team that’s been with us through the years,” said Richardson, “We started with two freezers and a dream, and today we’re supporting cutting-edge oncology research and much more, with a level of care and service that sets us apart. Our people made this possible.”
The new facility is located strategically adjacent to the I-95 corridor and within reach of major airports. The facility is engineered for efficiency with over 500 cryogenic freezers (-196 to -150 degrees C), more than 1,500 ultra-low (-80 degrees C) temperature freezers and more than 15,000 pallet positions.
It allows SciSafe to provide same-day cold chain fulfillment, an increasingly critical capability as the pace of biological research accelerates and therapeutic modalities such as cell and gene therapies demand ultra-precise handling of sensitive samples.
Supporting the physical capacity is a digital architecture: a new warehouse management system and client portal afford customers real-time visibility into inventory and guarantee accurate, reliable retrieval whenever material is needed.
This expansion is also a response to a shifting reality in biomedical research. As therapies become more personalized, the bar for regulatory compliance tightens, and global collaboration demands ever more rigorous supply chains, the logistics behind the science must keep pace. SciSafe’s move reflects that imperative: it is not enough to build cold storage; one must orchestrate an ecosystem capable of predictive responsiveness, error mitigation, and seamless scalability.
The opening is more than a local victory or press milestone. It is a bellwether for how biorepository services must evolve. A cold chain is no longer a static storage system; it is a living, monitored, intricately managed process that bridges research, regulatory demand, and clinical application.
SciSafe’s story is one that is echoed through the cold chain. Mid-size firms in the life sciences are increasingly becoming the backbone behind laboratory breakthroughs, enabling small innovators and academic centers to scale without bearing the full burden of infrastructure