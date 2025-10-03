SciSafe doubles down on cold chain with expansion in New Jersey

In East Brunswick, New Jersey, SciSafe has quietly turned a corner. What began as a modest operation with “two freezers and a dream,” in the words of founder and CEO Garrie Richardson, has evolved into a new flagship biorepository facility poised to reshape cold-chain logistics in the biopharma industry.

Rather than simply growing in size, SciSafe is moving to something more fundamental: that the infrastructure supporting life sciences must not only expand, but become smarter, faster, and more deeply integrated with the needs of tomorrow’s therapies.

“This facility marks a major milestone for the incredible team that’s been with us through the years,” said Richardson, “We started with two freezers and a dream, and today we’re supporting cutting-edge oncology research and much more, with a level of care and service that sets us apart. Our people made this possible.”

The new facility is located strategically adjacent to the I-95 corridor and within reach of major airports. The facility is engineered for efficiency with over 500 cryogenic freezers (-196 to -150 degrees C), more than 1,500 ultra-low (-80 degrees C) temperature freezers and more than 15,000 pallet positions.