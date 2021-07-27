  • ITVI.USA
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Scorching heat wave returning to Plains, South

Dangerous heat, humidity this week from Montana to Gulf Coast

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, July 27, 2021
2 minutes read
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Oppressive heat and humidity will spread across parts of the Plains and the South over the next two days. For some areas it will be around Tuesday or Wednesday, but in some places it will last both days. The National Weather Service has issued various heat alerts across these regions.

Plains

The high heat will hit central and eastern Montana, where some wildfires are burning. Places such as Helena, Great Falls, Billings, Glendive, Havre and Glasgow are under either a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning. Temperatures will range from the mid-90s to about 110 degrees Tuesday.

To prevent new fires, drivers can do their part by not parking in grassy areas and not dragging chains.

In the western half of North Dakota, highs will reach the 90s Tuesday in Bismarck, Williston and Dickinson, with heat index levels up to 105 degrees. The heat index will be close to 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday across many parts of South Dakota.

From Nebraska to far eastern Texas, as well as the upper and middle Mississippi valleys, the heat index will be even more uncomfortable and dangerous, ranging from 105 to 110 Tuesday and Wednesday in some locations. This includes Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Minneapolis; Des Moines, Iowa; western Illinois; St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri; Wichita and Topeka, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; in addition to Texarkana, Tyler and Lufkin, Texas.

Deep South

The combination of temperatures in the 90s and sweltering mugginess will produce a heat index near 110 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday in parts of the lower Mississippi Valley and the Southeast.

Notably, truckers should be extra careful in places like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Monroe, Louisiana; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; Macon, Georgia; as well as most of Mississippi and Arkansas.

Besides drinking plenty of water, other things drivers can do to stay cool include driving at night as much as possible and covering their drivers’ seats with a light-colored blanket when they aren’t in their trucks.

Impact on freight

The FreightWaves SONAR Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI) is a moving index representing loads electronically offered by shippers to carriers. Markets in blue indicate higher OTVI values than those in white. The darker the blue, the higher the OTVI level.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI). To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

Except for the northern Plains and upper Mississippi Valley, many of the freight markets in the building heat wave have medium to high levels of outbound freight available for carriers, meaning more truckers may be heading there to pick up loads on these excessively hot days.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, July 27, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

