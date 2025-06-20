SCOTUS decision on California Clean Cars waiver could have benefit to trucking later

The battle over California’s ability to craft its own environmental regulations through the pathway of waivers from the Environmental Protection Agency was the background of an issue the Supreme Court ruled on Friday, but the high court’s ruling was more procedural than substantive on regulatory lawmaking.

However, the heart of the decision involving the ability of an outside company to have standing in a legal battle over a government regulatory action may ultimately benefit the trucking industry.

The Supreme Court overruled a case from the District of Columbia Circuit Court that had tossed out a challenge to the waiver granted to California by the Environmental Protectoin Agency (EPA) so it could implement Clean Cars 1. Clean Cars 1 was the first set of regulations promulgated by the California Air Resources Board to put the state on a path to a cleaner fleet. It was followed by Clean Cars 2, whose future is in doubt following Congressional action to revoke the waivers granted for it, the Advanced Clean Trucks rule and the Omnibus nitrogen oxide (NoX) rule.