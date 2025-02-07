Second life for bills more broadly defining hazmat trains

Two rail-related hazardous materials safety bills have been reintroduced in Congress stemming from the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment of 2023.

The legislation by Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., broadens the definition of a “high-hazard flammable train” and sets reporting requirements for railroads for derailments involving hazardous materials. It would also require railroads to reimburse first responders for costs resulting from derailments.

Deluzio, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and 14 other Democrats are co-sponsoring the Decreasing Emergency Railroad Accident Instances Locally (DERAIL) Act. It would define high-hazard trains to include a train with one or more loaded tank cars carrying a Class 3 flammable liquid such as gasoline or ethanol, or one with one or more cars of a Class 2 flammable gas, such as compressed hydrogen, ethylene or butylene.

The bill would also require a railroad to report, within 24 hours, any derailment involving a train “carrying material toxic by inhalation” to the National Response Center, as well as state and local officials.



