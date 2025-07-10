Seeing Ahead: Seasonally Adjusted Forecast Now in SONAR Charts

Staying ahead of the freight market just got easier.

We’re excited to roll out a new enhancement to our charting experience: Seasonally Adjusted Moving Average Projections. This feature forecasts a trendline six months into the future, giving you a clear, data-driven view of where the market might be heading based not only on historical patterns, but also on how this year is shaping up so far.

Here’s how it works:

We start with a 2-year average for each calendar month, for example, July is averaged from July 2023 and July 2024, to capture the typical seasonal flow. Then, we compare the current year-to-date (YTD) average (say, January through June 2025) to the same period in the previous two years. This gives us a scaling factor that adjusts upcoming months to better reflect today’s market conditions.

So if the market this year is trending higher than usual, your projection line will shift upward. If it’s underperforming, it adjusts down. And to avoid overreacting to short-term volatility, we’ve added a smoothing option that blends the adjusted values with the original 2-year baseline, giving flexibility to control how much weight we place on recent activity versus long-term trends.

This feature is built for those who rely on SONAR to plan ahead: brokers, analysts, shippers, and logistics leaders who need to make forward-looking decisions with less guesswork. Whether you’re preparing for a surge, evaluating lanes, or simply trying to get ahead of the curve, these projections help ground your expectations in real, seasonal and real-time data.

And while we’re talking chart upgrades don’t miss two other recent enhancements now live in the UI:

You can now search lane-level Spot and Contract rates directly on the chart



directly on the chart Plus, toggle seasonality on/off for lane searches and now with the Seasonally Adjusted Moving Average Projections to view how current trends stack up against past years.



The combination of lane-level precision, historical context, and forward projections makes SONAR’s charting tools more powerful and actionable than ever.

This is a UI-only feature (not available via API), so head into the charts and see it in action. We think it’s going to change the way you look at what’s next.

Don’t have access to SONAR? If you want to make forward-looking decisions with less guesswork and more confidence, request a demo to learn how SONAR can help.