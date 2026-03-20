Self-driving trucks could deliver $9 billion in annual consumer savings, report finds

Self-driving trucks could deliver major savings across the more than $1 trillion U.S. trucking industry, according to a new report commissioned by Aurora Innovation and conducted by the Steer Group.

The analysis projects $9 billion in annual consumer savings, account for $70 billion in gross domestic product and nearly 500 lives saved per year by 2035 in an accelerated deployment scenario.

The report, released Thursday, shows the autonomous trucking sector already supports 17,000 jobs and $3.3 billion in total economic output even in these early stages. By 2035, it projects 170,000 self-driving trucks on U.S. highways — roughly 15 percent of the trucking market — logging 33 billion miles annually.

“We believe that autonomous trucking can be a massive engine for the American economy and fortify the national transportation industry,” said Chris Urmson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Aurora. “This report supports our conclusion that technology, like the Aurora Driver, can make our roads safer, our supply chain more resilient, and our operations more efficient than ever before.”