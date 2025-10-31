Senate rejection of Trump’s tariffs stirs North American trade debate

The Senate’s bipartisan vote to repeal President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” global tariff policy highlights growing pushback against tariffs that have strained trade relations with Mexico, China and Canada.

While four Republican senators joined Democrats to pass the measure 51–47, the future of U.S. trade relations with its North American neighbors remains entangled in tariff disputes and upcoming reviews of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Despite the vote in the Senate, the House of Representatives is unlikely to take any similar action. Yet Thursday’s vote underscores growing bipartisan frustration with policies seen as destabilizing for many U.S. farmers and manufacturers.

“For the third day in a row, bipartisan senators have made it clear that it’s time to put a stake in the heart of Donald Trump’s job-killing trade taxes,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), author of the resolution, said in a news release.