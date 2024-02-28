Settlement of case involving BNSF’s use of trucker biometrics set at $75M 

The settlement in the BNSF Railway biometrics case in Illinois that was announced in September now has a price tag: $75 million.

But the average payout to drivers and other logistics workers who were part of the class action against the railroad will be about $1,000 per person.

The class-action suit against the railroad that was filed in 2019 first resulted in a victory for the plaintiffs in October 2022 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. After a five-day jury trial, a judgment was handed down against BNSF (NYSE: BRK-A) for $228 million, saying that the railroad had violated the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by recording data from drivers and workers obtained by “biometrically-enabled devices to verify … the identities of truck drivers when they entered BNSF’s Illinois facilities,” according to a history of the dispute in the settlement document.