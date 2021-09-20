  • ITVI.USA
    15,868.670
    8.820
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.774
    0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.470
    0.010
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,873.680
    8.980
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    -0.660
    -18.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.100
    -0.250
    -10.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.610
    0.250
    18.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.340
    -0.130
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.860
    -0.220
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.520
    0.380
    12.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,868.670
    8.820
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.774
    0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.470
    0.010
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,873.680
    8.980
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    -0.660
    -18.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.100
    -0.250
    -10.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.610
    0.250
    18.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.340
    -0.130
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.860
    -0.220
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.520
    0.380
    12.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
LogisticsNewsSponsored Insights

Shippers should expect strained market into 2022

Arrive Logistics will host market update webinar Tuesday

Photo of Ashley Coker, Associate Editor Ashley Coker, Associate Editor Follow on Twitter Monday, September 20, 2021
2 minutes read
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A perfect storm of factors — strong consumer demand, limited production levels and driver availability issues — has led to a historically strained market in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. Shippers have been anxiously waiting for the market to loosen up for months, and they should expect to continue waiting well into early 2022. 

“The balance between supply and demand is definitely tilting toward demand. That looks like it will continue to be the case through the rest of the year due to both the strong outlook for demand and weak outlook for capacity,” Arrive Logistics Director of Business Intelligence David Spencer said. 

Demand has proven volatile over the past two years, with unpredictable factors like hurricanes and wildfires coupling with pandemic-fueled buying practices and a general uptick in consumer spending. Retail inventories tend to be low right now, and imports continue to flow into the U.S. near record highs ahead of peak season. All these factors combined create a strong outlook for demand for the foreseeable future.

On the capacity side of things, equipment shortages, limited production levels and driver availability issues continue to contribute to the overall strain. Most of these issues do not have quick fixes. Carriers have been working to overcome the driver shortage issue with limited success since well before the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe. Additionally, once supply chain issues related to production delays are resolved, it is expected to take several months for the backlog of equipment orders to be filled at current production levels. 

“I believe that these issues will persist through the first part of next year,” Spencer said. “If we are going to see equilibrium market conditions in the first half of next year, it would have to be a result of declining demand. Demand is poised to continue its strong run, which limits the possibility of balanced conditions given the unlikely scenario that the capacity situation will be resolved in time to make an impact on that timeline.”

Arrive is working to support shippers to operate in today’s difficult market by keeping them updated on condition outlooks. This helps shippers make the best decisions possible for their own customers and supply chains.

Spencer will join Darlene Wolf, Arrive Logistics’ senior vice president of strategic partners, in the company’s upcoming “Metrics that Matter” webinar on Tuesday. The duo will break down current market conditions and give attendees a detailed idea of what to expect in the coming weeks. The webinar will also feature a Q&A segment, allowing guests to interact directly with the experts.

“This is an extension of a service we are already providing, like our free monthly market update,” Spencer said. “Part of that offering is trying to increase transparency and be strategic about how we are approaching the market.”

The webinar is scheduled for 1:30 to 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday. While much of the content will be presented with shippers in mind, all members of the supply chain are welcome to attend. 

Click here to register for Arrive’s “Metrics that Matter” webinar.

Tags
Photo of Ashley Coker, Associate Editor Ashley Coker, Associate Editor Follow on Twitter Monday, September 20, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Ashley Coker, Associate Editor

Ashley Coker, Associate Editor

Ashley is interested in everything that moves, especially trucks and planes. She covers air cargo, trucking and sponsored content. She studied journalism at Middle Tennessee State University and worked as an editor and reporter at two daily newspapers before joining FreightWaves. Ashley spends her free time at the dog park with her beagle, Ruth, or scouring the internet for last minute flight deals.
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.