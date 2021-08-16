  • ITVI.USA
    15,758.780
    136.010
    0.9%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.792
    0.017
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.580
    0.020
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,745.620
    134.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.210
    -0.070
    -2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.240
    -15.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.380
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.900
    -0.180
    -4.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
Shippers struggle amid supply chain volatility — The Stockout

SONAR can help with shipper clarity

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixMonday, August 16, 2021
1 minute read

This episode is sponsored by NYSHEX. The New York Shipping Exchange (NYSHEX) is supporting the transformation of container shipping by solving inefficiencies associated with booking downfalls and shipment rollings. To learn more visit nyshex.com

In this episode of The Stockout, Mike Baudendistel discusses a number of freight-related data points that highlight the challenging market conditions that consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies face as they work to preserve their margins in this highly inflationary environment. 

Prices continue to rise across the CPG markets nationwide, and Baudendistel looks at those costs coming from the highway, the rails and the ocean. He also talks about his thoughts on the market for the remainder of the year.   

You can find more episodes of The Stockout and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

