Shipping history is world history — Cyberly

The phrase “if you don’t study history, you’re doomed to repeat it,” is one that gets tossed around pretty frequently. But if it is so important, why has much of the shipping world operated in a silo, making the same mistakes and not learning from those mistakes?

Blythe Brumleve digs into that question on this episode of Cyberly with maritime history professor Sal Mercogliano. The two also connect history to marketing because the history of shipping is the history of the world, and a good marketer needs this historical perspective to be good at storytelling.

Mercogliano is an associate professor at Campbell University and teaches U.S. and Civil War history, world maritime history, and American military experience.



