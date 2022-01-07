  • ITVI.USA
CyberlyFreightWaves TV

Shipping history is world history — Cyberly

Getting a lesson from Sal Mercogliano

Thursday, January 6, 2022
1 minute read

The phrase “if you don’t study history, you’re doomed to repeat it,” is one that gets tossed around pretty frequently. But if it is so important, why has much of the shipping world operated in a silo, making the same mistakes and not learning from those mistakes? 

Blythe Brumleve digs into that question on this episode of Cyberly with maritime history professor Sal Mercogliano. The two also connect history to marketing because the history of shipping is the history of the world, and a good marketer needs this historical perspective to be good at storytelling. 

Mercogliano is an associate professor at Campbell University and teaches U.S. and Civil War history, world maritime history, and American military experience. 

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Thursday, January 6, 2022
1 minute read
Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

