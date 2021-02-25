  • ITVI.USA
    15,217.650
    537.460
    3.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.980
    -0.590
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,176.720
    538.120
    3.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.550
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.220
    8.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.310
    0.440
    15.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.050
    3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.670
    0.660
    32.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.120
    0.240
    12.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.070
    0.300
    10.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
FreightWaves Insiders PodcastNews

Should freight companies pay their employees in bitcoin? – FreightWaves Insiders

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, February 25, 2021
0 9 1 minute read

FreightWaves Insiders is back and on this episode Dooner and his cohorts are talking about the meme stock movement, cryptocurrency, Robinhood’s behavior, whether freight employees should be paid in bitcoin, and where the venture capital is flowing in 2021. Should startups put their seed rounds in bitcoin?

Dooner is joined by BasicBlock CEO/co-founder Taylor Monks and TNT Ventures Limited Partner Charley Dehoney on the podcast.

Over the past few years, Monks has spent his time working with some of the best blockchain teams in the world as well as spending time with countless trucking companies and their drivers. His growth hacking background makes him a jack of all trades but an addict to explosive growth. He is the catalyst behind the BasicBlock team always pushing for movement.

Dehoney is a visionary sales executive with a charismatic leadership style, and is an expert on transportation, supply chain and logistics technology (SaaS, PaaS, IoT, sensors, telematics, geofencing, WMS, TMS, API, ERP and CRM). Aside from angel investing, he most recently had a successful exit from Manning’s Truck Brokerage when it was acquired by FitzMark Inc.

Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, February 25, 2021
Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

