Should freight companies pay their employees in bitcoin? – FreightWaves Insiders

FreightWaves Insiders is back and on this episode Dooner and his cohorts are talking about the meme stock movement, cryptocurrency, Robinhood’s behavior, whether freight employees should be paid in bitcoin, and where the venture capital is flowing in 2021. Should startups put their seed rounds in bitcoin?

Dooner is joined by BasicBlock CEO/co-founder Taylor Monks and TNT Ventures Limited Partner Charley Dehoney on the podcast.

Over the past few years, Monks has spent his time working with some of the best blockchain teams in the world as well as spending time with countless trucking companies and their drivers. His growth hacking background makes him a jack of all trades but an addict to explosive growth. He is the catalyst behind the BasicBlock team always pushing for movement.

Dehoney is a visionary sales executive with a charismatic leadership style, and is an expert on transportation, supply chain and logistics technology (SaaS, PaaS, IoT, sensors, telematics, geofencing, WMS, TMS, API, ERP and CRM). Aside from angel investing, he most recently had a successful exit from Manning’s Truck Brokerage when it was acquired by FitzMark Inc.

